Major's Song Hrudayama: Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu unveil Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar's romantic track

Mahesh Babu and Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the first Single from Adivi Sesh’s upcoming film Major. While Mahesh Babu launched the song in Telugu , Dulquer Salmaan released it in Malayalam. The romantic number titled Hrudayame features Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar. Sricharan Pakala has composed the soothing track, and Sid Sriram has lent his voice to the melodious song.

The song depicts the life an Army Major who is on duty at the border and his sweetheart waits to meet him. The two exchange their feelings through love letters. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is currently in last leg of post-production. Adivi Sesh has recently started dubbing for his role in the movie for Hindi version. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and it will also be released in Malayalam. In the meantime, Major will be actor Adivi Sesh’s first pan-India project.

Check out the song below:

This film will showcase the untold story of 2008 Mumbai attacks braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on the big screen. The film traces his journey from childhood, to the tragic events of the Mumbai attack. Adivi Sesh will play the lead Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film. The pan-India project has been produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma in pivotal parts along with others. Adivi Sesh’s next will get a theatrical release on 11 February. While Vamsi Patchipulusu has done the cinematography for the film, Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi is responsible for its editing.