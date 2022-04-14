Makal trailer OUT: Jayaram and Meera Jasmine’s next is a complete family circus

Veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad’s forthcoming drama Sathyan Anthikad will be available on the silver screens from April 29. Before the movie comes to theatres, the team has launched the trailer of the film. With Jayaram, Meera Jasmine, and Devika Sanjay in the lead roles, Makal is billed as a family entertainer. The trailer also corroborates the same.

Stars Jayaram and Meera Jasmine are portrayed as an interfaith couple, who are parents to a teenage daughter. The head of the family has returned from Dubai and has now ventured into the pickle business after returning to his hometown. Sidhique is playing the role of Meera Jasmine’s brother in the film.

Check out the trailer below:

Helmed by Sathyan Anthikad, the storyline has been written by Dr. Iqbal Kuttipuram. Now coming to the technical crew, S Kumar ISC is the cinematographer for Makal, K Rajagopal is the editor. Vishnu Vijay is the music director, while Rahul Raj is composing the background score. Harinarayanan has penned the lyricist for the songs.

Meanwhile, the project also marks the comeback of Meera Jasmine after quite some time. She last acted in the Abdrid Shine’s Poomaram in 2018 alongside Kalidas Jayaram.

Furthermore, Jayaram’s line-up also includes Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I. The magnum opus also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha in prominent roles. The venture is based on a historical fiction novel of the same name, written by author Kalki Krishnamurthy and narrates the story of Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty.

Also Read: Fashion Face-Off: Keerthy Suresh or Deepika Padukone; Who pulled off mustard yellow velvet dress better?