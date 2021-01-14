Makar Sankranti 2021: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni, Allu Arjun, Sai Pallavi send wishes
Makar Sankranti or Pongal, the first festival of 2021 is here and the celebration across the country is only spreading smiles and happiness. Sankranti is celebrated as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, marks the beginning of the Uttarayan period. It is celebrated to pay gratitude to the sun god by harvesting the new crop and mark the change in the season. Social media is filled with Makar Sankranti/Pongal wishes. Celebrities have also been sending wishes to their fans and well-wishers on this auspicious occasion.
Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni, Sai Pallavi, megastar Chiranjeevi are among many who have wished their fans 'Happy Makar Sankranti'. Ravi Teja's who is celebrating the success of his film Krack, wrote, "Overwhelmed by the amazing response #KRACK has received. Thanking my fans, my colleagues, well-wishers and the audience for making this film a success! Stay safe and enjoy the festivities!."
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also penned a sweet Pongal wish note for the fans. He wrote, "May this harvest season brings in happiness , Peace and prosperity to your home . Have a joyous #MakarSankranti , #Pongal , #Lohri , #Bihu."
Rakul Preet Singh, Jr NTR, Nagarjuna Akkineni also took to social media and sent wishes to their fans as they celebrate the first festival of the year.
Take a look below:
அனைவருக்கும் இனிய பொங்கல் நல் வாழ்த்துக்கள்
— Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) January 14, 2021
అందరికీ సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు Wishing Everyone A Happy Sankranthi
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 14, 2021
మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు Be responsible, be safe! pic.twitter.com/ohvRGPKXwD
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 14, 2021
Happy Sankranthi to each and everyone of you . May this festival bring more brightness into your lives . pic.twitter.com/cbgBadrufq
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 14, 2021
అందరికీ సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు! భోగ భాగ్యాల ఈ సంక్రాంతి అందరి ఇంట కలల పంట పండించాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నాను ! #HappySankranti ! pic.twitter.com/0o1xqVWAJD
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 14, 2021
Wishing you all a very happy Sankranti!!
— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 14, 2021
Happy Pongal/Sankranti .. let’s make it a day of gratitude .. how wonderful it is to just be alive #HappyPongal #HappyMakarSankranti
— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 14, 2021
అందరికీ సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు Overwhelmed by the amazing response #KRACK has received. Thanking my fans, my colleagues, well-wishers and the audience for making this film a success! Stay safe and enjoy the festivities!
— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 14, 2021
To all of you Happy Sankranti pic.twitter.com/zTXt4H5xSB
— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) January 14, 2021
May this harvest season brings in happiness , Peace and prosperity to your home . Have a joyous #MakarSankranti , #Pongal , #Lohri , #Bihu
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 14, 2021
Wish you all a very Happy Pongal and Sankranthi!
— Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) January 14, 2021
May this festival turn your fears into strength, efforts into accomplishments and dreams into reality. Happy Makara Sankranti to all you wonderful people
ನಿಮಗೂ ಹಾಗೂ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಗೂ ವರ್ಷದ ಮೊದಲ ಹಬ್ಬ ಮಕರ ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿಯ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು #777Charlie pic.twitter.com/xXa4uKSiWi
— Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) January 14, 2021
Wishing you all a very happy sankranti .. thank you so much for the fantastic response on the #Lovestoryteaser lots of love .. stay safe and take care @sai_pallavi92 @sekharkammula@SVCLLP #AmigosCreations @AsianSuniel @pawanch19 @adityamusic @niharikagajula pic.twitter.com/pn9koW8l5m
— chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) January 14, 2021
