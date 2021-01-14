  1. Home
Makar Sankranti 2021: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni, Allu Arjun, Sai Pallavi send wishes

Rakul Preet Singh, Jr NTR, Nagarjuna Akkineni also took to social media and sent wishes to their fans as they celebrate the first festival of the year.
18219 reads Mumbai
Makar Sankranti or Pongal, the first festival of 2021 is here and the celebration across the country is only spreading smiles and happiness. Sankranti is celebrated as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, marks the beginning of the Uttarayan period. It is celebrated to pay gratitude to the sun god by harvesting the new crop and mark the change in the season. Social media is filled with Makar Sankranti/Pongal wishes. Celebrities have also been sending wishes to their fans and well-wishers on this auspicious occasion. 

Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni, Sai Pallavi, megastar Chiranjeevi are among many who have wished their fans 'Happy Makar Sankranti'. Ravi Teja's who is celebrating the success of his film Krack, wrote, "Overwhelmed by the amazing response #KRACK has received. Thanking my fans, my colleagues, well-wishers and the audience for making this film a success! Stay safe and enjoy the festivities!." 

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also penned a sweet Pongal wish note for the fans. He wrote, "May this harvest season brings in happiness , Peace and prosperity to your home . Have a joyous #MakarSankranti , #Pongal , #Lohri , #Bihu." 

Rakul Preet Singh, Jr NTR, Nagarjuna Akkineni also took to social media and sent wishes to their fans as they celebrate the first festival of the year. 

Take a look below: 











Also Read: Pongal 2021, Makar Sankranti Special: Soorarai Pottru, 96, Viswasam to watch on Sun TV and other channels 

Credits :Twitter

