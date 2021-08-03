Makar Sankranti 2022: Pawan Kalyan & Rana Daggubati's PSPKRana to release with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam

Power star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's multi-starrer tentatively titled #PSPKRana has been the talk of the town since its inception. Directed by Saagar K Chandra and produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the film is set to release in cinemas on January 12. The film will be out for the audience just two days before the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. On the other hand, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Pan India film Radhe Shyam is also releasing in the same week, on January 14.

Yes, PSPKRana and Radhe Shyam are set to release in a gap of just two days. With two big-ticket films releasing on Makar Sankranti 2022, it remains to see what's in store for the audience. Meanwhile, the makers of Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan starrer are set to begin the film's musical promotions very soon. SS Thaman has rendered soundtracks and the first single will be out soon. "Gear up for the Biggest Battle of Self-Esteem, #ProductionNo12 in theatres 12 Jan 2022. Be ready to experience the FIRST SINGLE veryy soonnn," tweeted Sithara Entertainments.

An announcement video shows Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram Srinivas, and Saagar K Chandra taking part in musical sitting alongside composer SS Thaman. Going by the BGM, this is expected to be a stirring number. Ace director Trivikram Srinivas has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the film.

Are you ready to witness the biggest box office clash?