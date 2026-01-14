Makar Sankranti 2026: Jr NTR, Suriya, Namrata Shirodkar and other South stars share special wishes to fans

The auspicious week has kicked off. Yesterday, many of us celebrated the festival of Lohri. Today (January 14, 2025), we are celebrating Bhogi and Makar Sankranti. Hence, many South stars took to their respective social media handles to extend warm wishes to fans and followers. Among them were Jr. NTR, Suriya, Namrata Shirodkar, and many more. Take a look!

Celebs extend Bhogi, Makar Sankranti wishes

The day kicked off with many of us getting dressed up, all set to worship the Gods and celebrate the Indian festival of Makar Sankranti and Bhogi. Soon, celebs dropped heartfelt wishes for fans to mark this auspicious occasion. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), War 2 actor Jr. NTR wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Pongal.”

Actor Suriya Sivakumar gave a special surprise to his fans by releasing the film, VaaVaathiyaar, today, on the occasion of Pongal. Sharing the announcement poster of his new film on the microblogging site, the actor expressed, “Wish you all a Happy Pongal and Sankaranthi! Hearty wishes Karthi and team #VaaVaathiyaar.”

Next up was actress and wife of Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, who dropped a minimalistic post on her Instagram Stories. “Happy Bhogi,” she wished her fans. She was followed by Telugu actor Sai Durgha Tej, who posted a video showcasing him celebrating the festival by lighting a bonfire. In the following post, he also extends wishes for a joyous, happy, and prosperous Makar Sankranti. Varun Tej Konidela also shared a picture of a burning bonfire, wishing everyone a “Happy Bhogi.”

Naga Chaitanya’s stepmother, actor-activist Amala Akkineni, wasn’t behind in sending good vibes to her followers on Instagram. Hence, she shared a formal post and captioned it, “As we celebrate the festival of harvest, I share good wishes for abundance, prosperity, love and gratitude. May we continue to live in harmony with our neighbours, with nature and all life around us.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Baby Girl Release Date: Nivin Pauly’s thriller to hit theaters on January 23, to clash with Chatha Pacha