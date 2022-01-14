Makar Sankranti-Pongal UPDATES: Mega family's fun-filled day to celebs wishing fans on auspicious occasion

Makar Sankranti Pongal LIVE UPDATES
Makar Sankranti-Pongal LIVE UPDATES: Samantha, Ravi Teja, Hansika Motwani wish fans on auspicious occasion
January 14, 2022, 10:48 pm IST
Mega family's Bhogi celebration
Varun Tej shared a video of the entire mega family celebrating Makar Sankranthi. Varun Tej and Chiranjeevi also cooked dosas for the family. It was a fun-filled day at the Konidela house. 
 
 
HERE'S another video shared by Niharika Konidela
January 14, 2022, 02:19 pm IST
Radhe Shyam kites
Prabhas' fans are celebrating Makar Sankranti by flying kites which has Prabhas and Pooja stills from their Pan-India project, Radhe Shyam.
 
 
January 14, 2022, 11:30 am IST
Celebrity wishes

Samantha shares a quote on Sankranthi while Ravi Teja treats his fans with the first look of his next Ravanasura. Hansika Motwani and many others celebs have taken to social media to send festive wishes to their fans. 

 

 

 

 

 

