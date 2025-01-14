Makar Sankranti, Pongal wishes 2025: Kantara's Rishab Shetty shares photo with wife and kids; Sivakarthikeyan holds family close in unseen pic

Rishab Shetty is undoubtedly the man of the hour, courtesy of the massive success he scored the previous year with his film Kantara, which bagged honours at the National Award. Sivakarthikeyan, on the other hand, is busy working on his ambitious project with Sudha Kongara.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rishab dropped a candid picture of himself, dressed up in complete traditional wear, as he rang in Sankranthi. He left his long hair open and wore a white kurta along with a veshti.

Check out the picture here:

The picture also featured his wife Pragathi, looking beautiful in a pretty green saree. However, it was their little ones, Raadya and Ranvit, who melted hearts with their cuteness while they appeared slightly disinterested in clicking the photos in the first place.

Sharing the perfect family frame on X (formerly Twitter), Rishab wrote, “Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your family. #HappySankranti #happymakarsankranti2025.”

On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan also dropped another candid family picture, celebrating the festival of Sankranthi with his wife and kids. The five of them looked stunning, dressed in traditional attire.

Take a look at the picture here:

Sharing the post, SK wrote, “May joy abound in your hearts and homes. Pongalo Pongal!! Happy Tamil New Year to everyone.”

Coming to Rishab’s work front, he has three promising projects lined up, including the prequel of his 2022 release, Kantara Chapter 1, Jai Hanuman, and Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sivakarthikeyan, on the other hand, dealt with the success of his last release, Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. And now, besides SK25 with Sudha Kongara, he also has the project SKxARM with filmmaker AR Murugadoss.

