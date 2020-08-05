Makers of Acharya to unveil the first look poster of the Chiranjeevi starrer on the actor's birthday?

The latest news reports on the southern drama Acharya state that the makers are planning to release the film's first look poster on Chiranjeevi's birthday which falls on August 22.

The latest news update about the upcoming film Acharya starring Chiranjeevi states that the makers are planning to unveil the film's first look on the lead actor's birthday. The southern megastar Chiranjeevi celebrates his birthday on August 22. The latest news reports on the southern drama Acharya state that the makers are planning to release the film's first look poster on August 22. The south flick Acharya is helmed by well-known director Koratala Siva. The film will also feature actor cum producer Ram Charan in a guest appearance.

The upcoming southern film Acharya is among the highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The news reports previously stated that the film will revolve around a social message. But, the makers of the Chiranjeevi starrer have not yet revealed what the social message will be. The much-awaited film Acharya will reportedly see the south superstar Chiranjeevi as a government employee. The news reports also state that the makers of Acharya are building a set in Ramoji Film City to shoot a flashback sequence from the film.

The news reports about the Chiranjeevi starrer also state that the flashback sequence in Acharya will be a short one and will see the lead actor as the government employee. The fans and followers of the southern megastar Chiranjeevi are very excited about the latest news update. The fans would be delighted if the makers reveal the film's first look poster on August 22.

