Makers of Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise prepone theatrical release to December 17
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandann starrer Pushpa consists of two parts. The first part titled Pushpa: The Rise will release in theatres on December 17, 2021. The makers preponed the release date from December 25 to 17, reportedly to avoid a clash at the box office with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film 83.
Today, the makers of Pushpa took to social media to announce that the film will now hit the theatres on December 17, a week ahead of the initial release date. On October 2, the makers of Pushpa took to social media and shared a poster to announce new release date as they wrote, "This December, Theatres will go Wild with the arrival of #PushpaRaj. #PushpaTheRise will hit the Big Screens on DEC 17th. #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17 #ThaggedheLe."
This December, Theatres will go Wild with the arrival of #PushpaRaj #PushpaTheRise will hit the Big Screens on DEC 17th! #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17#ThaggedheLe @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil @Dhananjayaka @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @adityamusic @PushpaMovie pic.twitter.com/yB2Ws1HnrA
— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) October 2, 2021
Pushpa is based on real-life incidents and will follow the story of red sandalwood smugglers in the Seshachalam hills of the Rayalseema region in Andhra Pradesh. Pushpa will mark the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar after the blockbuster movies, Arya (2004) and Arya 2 (2009). Fahadh Faasil is playing the antagonist and Rashmika will play the charcter Srivalli, love interset of Pushpa Raj. Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore will be seen in supporting roles.
Also Read: VIDEO: Mahesh Babu looks handsome in comfy airport attire as he heads to Spain for Sarkaru Vaari Paata shoot
The film is co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music and being the Pan-Indian film, it will release in all South languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and in Hindi.