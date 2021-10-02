Makers of Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise prepone theatrical release to December 17

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandann starrer Pushpa consists of two parts. The first part titled Pushpa: The Rise will release in theatres on December 17, 2021. The makers preponed the release date from December 25 to 17, reportedly to avoid a clash at the box office with Bollywood actor 's film 83.

Today, the makers of Pushpa took to social media to announce that the film will now hit the theatres on December 17, a week ahead of the initial release date. On October 2, the makers of Pushpa took to social media and shared a poster to announce new release date as they wrote, "This December, Theatres will go Wild with the arrival of #PushpaRaj. #PushpaTheRise will hit the Big Screens on DEC 17th. #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17 #ThaggedheLe."