Makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa to replace their Polish cinematographer Mirosław Brozek?

The makers of the highly anticipated film Pushpa starring Allu Arjun had reportedly decided that the film will be shot entirely in India. The news reports further suggest that the Allu Arjun starrer will be a pan India film. The latest news updates state that the film's Polish cinematographer Mirosław Brozek will get replaced owing to the Coronavirus restrictions put in place with respect to international travel. The Stylish Star, Allu Arjun was very keen on having the well-known Polish cinematographer Mirosław Brozek. The cinematographer had previously worked with Nani in southern flick Gang Leader.

The camera work for the Nani starrer was highly appreciated and hence, the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo star wanted to bring Brozek on board to do the film Pushpa's cinematography. The director of the much-awaited film Pushpa, Sukumar, wanted Ratnavelu but Allu Arjun wanted to have a new person responsible for the camera work of the south film Pushpa. The upcoming film will star the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna. News reports have previously stated that the Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi had left the film due to remuneration issues.

The first look of the Sukumar directorial was unveiled on the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday. The film Pushpa sees the lead actor Allu Arjun in a very intense and rugged look. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to the film. The makers of the Allu Arjun starrer will hopefully begin the shoot of the south flick once the lockdown is over.

