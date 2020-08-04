Makers of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya to shoot a flashback sequence in Ramoji Film city?

News update about the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya states that the makers of the southern film are looking forward to shoot a flashback sequence in Ramoji Film city.

The latest news update about the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya states that the makers of the southern film are looking forward to shoot a flashback sequence in Ramoji Film city. The previous news reports about the Chiranjeevi starrer stated that the film will have the lead actor essaying the role of a government employee who works at the endowments department. The latest news update states that the sequence will be a short one which will happen in a flashback. The makers of the southern flick are reportedly building a set in Ramoji Film city to shoot the flashback sequence.

The film Acharya will have southern megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead. The film with Chiranjeevi in the lead will reportedly have a social message as its central idea. The fans and film audiences are every excited about the southern drama. The news reports also state that the actor cum producer Ram Charan in a special role. The film Acharya happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry.

The fans and followers of the southern megastar Chiranjeevi are eagerly looking forward to see the film on the big screen. Due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the makers of the southern drama Acharya had to stop the filming work. The news reports also state that due to the COVID 19 crisis, the film's director Koratala Siva wants to wrap up the filming work in one long schedule.

