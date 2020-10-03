Makers of Dhruva Natchathiram starring Chiyaan Vikram to release song Oru Manam soon

The fans of Chiyaan Vikram are now eagerly waiting for the new song Oru Manam. Dhruva Natchathiram is expected to be a high intensity action thriller.

The latest news update on Dhruva Natchathiram starring Chiyaan Vikram states that makers are planning to release a new song called Oru Manam very soon. The song Oru Manam is by Harris Jayaraj. The upcoming film will feature well known actor Chiyaan Vikram in the lead. The film Dhruva Natchathiram is helmed by ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon. The news reports state that the lead actor is expected to kick start the dubbing of the film very soon. The news reports on Dhruva Natchathiram also state that the film will hit the silver screen soon.

In the month of February, the director of the film reportedly stated that the shooting of the film is over and the lead star will start the dubbing work for the thriller soon. Gautham Vasudev Menon also reportedly stated that the team of Dhruva Natchathiram is working on the film's post production. The fans and followers of the lead actor of Dhruva Natchathiram are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. The news reports on the highly anticipated Chiyaan Vikram starrer state that the film got delayed due to financial issues. This film just like Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta starring Dhanush got into financial troubles.

The much awaited thriller with Chiyaan Vikram in the lead will also feature actors like Aishwarya Rajessh, Ritu Varma, and Simran in crucial roles. The fans and film audiences are now eagerly waiting for the new song. Dhruva Natchathiram is expected to be a high intensity action thriller.

