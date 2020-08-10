Makers of Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup receive a legal notice from Chacko’s family; Demand a pre release screening

The news reports state that Chako's family is demanding a pre-release screening of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer. The southern gangster drama Kurup is based on the life of a most wanted criminal, Sukumara Kurup.

As per the latest news reports, the southern actor Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming Kurup has landed in some legal trouble. According to the media reports, the makers of Kurup have received a legal notice from Chacko’s family. The news reports further add that the family is demanding a pre-release screening of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer. The southern gangster drama Kurup is based on the life of a most wanted criminal, Sukumara Kurup.

The story of the southern flick sees how, Sukumara Kurup reads about a crime in Germany and pens a plot to get his hands on the insurance money, by killing a man named Chako. Now, as per the latest news reports, Chako's family wants a pre-release screening for his wife Santhamma and son. The makers of the film, have not yet issued an official statement about the legal notice that the team has received. Previously, the photos of Dulquer Salmaan from the sets of the southern film had surfaced on social media.

The actor can be seen in a retro look, which really generated a lot of interest among the fans and film audiences. The actor looks very dapper in his retro avatar on the sets of the Srinath Rajendran directorial. The fans and followers of Dulquer Salmaan are eagerly waiting to see this film on the big screen. Kurup will also feature actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

