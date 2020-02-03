Makers of Jaanu release new promos ahead of the release; Check it out

The makers of Jaanu have released a new set of teasers ahead of the movie's release on February 7.

Ahead of the release of Jaanu on February 7, the makers have now released a new set of promotional teasers in which they have treated us with glimpses of Ram and Jaanu’s love for each other. The iconic 96 theme music easily elevates the mood and these promos will take you to the edge of your seat. It goes without saying that the promos have been received with tremendous cheer by the audience and now we cannot do anything but wait to experience the magic happening on screen.

When the teaser of Jaanu was released, it made us all awestruck as the teaser looked like the most faithful remake of Kollywood film 96. Cinematographer C Prem Kumar made his maiden direction with Tamil film 96, which had Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha playing lead roles in one of the unforgettable movies of 2018. The heart melting love story, which showcased high-school romance in a beautiful way, was remade in Kannada too. Telugu producer Dil Raju purchased the remake rights of 96 and the makers recently released the trailer of the Tollywood version of 96 .

Talking about her role in the film, Samantha stated that she took all possible efforts to make sure that she does not resemble Trisha’s acting in 96. She stated that she did not want t0 imitate Trisha, and all she wanted to do was to do justice to her role, so that audience will have a fresh experience.

