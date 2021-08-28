Makers of Kiccha Sudeep starrer to unveil the first glimpse of Vikrant Rona on his birthday

Kiccha Sudeep is one of the highly admired actors in South Indian cinema who enjoys a loyal following across the states. He will be seen next in the upcoming Kannada film titled Vikrant Rona, which is one of the anticipated and awaited films of the year. On September 2, he is celebrating his birthday and makers are planning a big surprise to treat his fans.

Kiccha Sudeep took to his social media and shared a new poster to announce that the first glimpse of much anticipated Vikrant Rona will be released on his birthday as a special treat to fans. The first glimpse of Sudeep's character will be released at 11: 05 AM. Vikrant Rona will feature Sudeep playing the role of a police officer. Sharing the new poster, Sudeep wrote, "#VikrantRonaGlimpse - The Dead Man’s Anthem releasing on Sept 2nd, 11:05 AM #VikrantRona."

The big-budget project is helmed by Anup Bhandari, who rose to fame with his directorial debut Rangi Taranga. The film also features Nirup Bhandari, Siddu Moolimani, Neetha Ashok, and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles.

The shooting of the film is going at a brisk pace post lockdown. The post-production works of the film are underway. The much-anticipated film will be released in 14 languages. Besides the major Indian languages, the film will also be out in foreign languages. Vikrant Rona was scheduled to release worldwide on August 19th but has been postponed due to the pandemic.