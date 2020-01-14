Makers of Maanadu to make an official announcement about Simbu starrer; Read Details

Suresh Kamatchi, who is producing STR's next film with Venkat Prabhu Maanaadu, replied to a fans Tweet stating that there will be an update about the movie on January 16.

While we are waiting for an update of Simbu’s next film, Maanadu, the producer of the movie, Suresh Kamatchi replied to a fan’s tweet, stating that there will be an official update about the movie on January 16, 2020. It is speculated that the makers will either release the first look of STR or the poster of the movie. Though the producer had announced that there will be an official update during Pongal, no date was given.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that Kalyani Priyadarshan, who made her Kollywood debut with Siva Karthikeyan’s Hero, will be playing the female lead. While it was rumoured that Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep will be seen as the villain in the movie, the actor denied the claimed on social media. There are also reports that suggest that Arvind Swami has been roped in to play the role of main antagonist in the movie. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of STR and Venkat Prabhu, is touted to be a political-thriller. Some reports claim that director Bharathiraja and SA Chandrasekhar will be seen playing important roles in the film.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanada is set to go on floors on January 20, 2020. After Simbu had issues with the producer, the film did not take off initially. However, the makers recently sorted out the issue with STR and announced that the film will go on floors as planned.

