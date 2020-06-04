Makers of Mammootty's New York & Mohanlal’s Ram plan to rework on the scripts of their films?

The news updates about these films are suggesting strongly that the makers of New York and Ram will be changing the script to accommodate the change in the shoot locations.

The latest news update about two major films from the south film industry, Ram and New York, suggest that the filmmakers Vysakh and Jeethu Joseph are planning to make some changes in the scripts of their respective films. The news comes at a time when the country has suspended international air travel due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The news updates about these films are suggesting strongly that the makers of New York and Ram will be changing the script to accommodate the change in locations where these films will be shot now.

The film Ram, helmed by Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph which had foreign schedules in locations like Istanbul and Uzbekistan and the UK. But, with the restrictions on the foreign travel, it is highly unlikely that any director wants to take a risk of going overseas to shoot the film owing to the COVID-19 scare. New York director Vysakh is also planning to shoot in India, and not abroad. The film's title New York clearly suggests its link to the city, but the director has reportedly said that there is no need to actually visit the location, in the United States.

The director says that by making use of the advance technology one can create New York digitally without having to shoot in the actual location. Now, only time will tell where these filmmakers make major changes to their original scripts or retain the original one.

(ALSO READ: Mollywood megastars Mohanlal and Mammootty slash their remunerations to cut short production costs?)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×