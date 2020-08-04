Makers of Master clarify that a Korean film's release on OTT is mistaken for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer

Now, the makers of the southern drama took to their Twitter account to clarify that the film which is listed on the OTT platform is a 2016 Korean film, and not the Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

The fans of the southern star Thalapathy Vijay thought after seeing the title of the film. The confusion which happened due to the films having the same titles was clarified after the makers of Master tweeted about the Thalapathy Vijay starrer not releasing on an OTT platform. The makers of Master have once again clarified that the southern film will not release on any digital streaming platform and that the film will have a grand theatrical release. The southern drama Master happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry.

It is 2016 Korean film #Master listed on Amazon Prime and not #ThalapathyVijay ’s #Master!! We will have a grand theatrical release https://t.co/ncTTW5lttc — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) August 4, 2020

The film will have southern star Thalapathy Vijay playing the lead. The film Master is helmed by ace south director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Master will also feature the makkal selvan of the south film industry, Vijay Sethupathi. The Super Deluxe actor will be essaying the role of the film's villain. The poster of Master featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay has already generated a lot of interest in the film.

