Makers of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film Love Story to release its teaser on September 20?

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that makers of Love Story starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are planning to release the film's teaser on September 20. This news has generated a lot of excitement among the fans and film audiences. Makers of the film had previously unveiled the first look poster of the much awaited romance drama. The film is helmed by ace director Sekhar Kammula. The news reports on Love Story state that the film will also feature actors Posani Krishna Murali, Rao Ramesh and Devayani.

The fans and followers of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are eagerly looking forward to watch this film on the big screen. But, owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers of the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer had to suspend their work on the film. The lead actor of Love Story recently completed 11 years in the film industry. Many celebrities wished the actor on achieving this milestone.

Naga Chaitanya's wife Samantha Akkineni also shared a sweet post for her husband for completing 11 years in the film industry. The fans and followers of the actor Naga Chaitanya also took to their social media accounts to wish the actor all the luck for the future. The film Love Story has a lot of expectations riding on it. Naga Chaitanya previously featured in the film titled Venky Mama. The film also featured actors Venkatesh Daggubati and Raashi Khanna.

Credits :tollywood net

