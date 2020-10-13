Makers of Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi's film Love Story in two minds over the release of the film?

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that the team of Love Story feel the time around Christmas and New Years would be ideal to release the film. But, the makers are still not decided on which medium to release the film on, theatres or a digital streaming platform.

The latest news update about the highly anticipated film Love Story states that the makers are in two minds as to which platform the film should release on. Many southern films which had wrapped up their shoots before the lockdown was imposed chose to take the OTT route for releasing their films. Due to the lockdown, all the theatres in the country were shut down. The nation is now under the Unlock 5 stage. Now, theatres will be re-opening and will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. The film industry welcomed the move by the governement to re-open the theatres which had been hit very hard by the lockdown.

Due to the rising cases of COVID 19 in the country, people were skeptical as to when the theatres will re-open. The upcoming film , Love Story is helmed by ace director Sekhar Kammula. There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that the team of Love Story feel the time around Christmas and New Years would be ideal to release the film. But, the makers are still not decided on which medium to release the film on, theatres or the digital streaming platform.

The first look poster of the much awaited film Love Story was unveiled by the makers some time ago. The fans and film audiences loved the poster and are now eagerly looking forward to seeing the film. The lead pair of the upcoming film Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi make for a stunning on-screen pair.

Credits :republic tv

