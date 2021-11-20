Makers of Nagarjuna starrer Bangarraju to release first look & teaser on Naga Chaitanya's birthday

Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya are coming together again for a new Telugu film titled Bangarraju. The duo have previously acted together in the super hit movie Manam (2014). Bangarraju is a sequel to Nagarjuna’s 2016 supernatural drama movie Soggade Chinni Nayana. On, November 23, Naga Chaitanya celebrates his birthday and the makers have planned special updates.

Today, the makers have announced two special updates for Naga Chaitanya’s birthday (November 23rd). They will be releasing the first look of Bangarraju on November 22nd at 5:22 PM and a teaser on 23rd at 10:23 AM.

Billed to be a wholesome entertainer, Bangarraju is loaded with a good dose of romance, emotions and other commercial ingredients. Expectations are quite high on the project since it is the prequel for the blockbuster and Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are working together for the second time.

Ramya Krishnan is reprising her role in this movie, while Uppena girl Krithi Shetty will be seen opposite Naga Chaitanya. Bangarraju is directed by Kalyan Krishna, while music is composed by Anup Rubens.

Recently, Naga Chaitanya introduced Krithi Shetty as Naga Lakshmi by releasing her first look poster. Krithi impressed in a village in a village belle avatar.

The film is currently being filmed in Mysore and the team is canning important scenes on the lead cast. Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios.