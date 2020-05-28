Makers of Nani's upcoming film Tuck Jagadish to complete the filming work in a Hyderabad studio?

The latest news reports suggest that the cast and crew of the Nani starrer had completed the filming work of all the crucial outdoors shoots before the lockdow was imposed.

The latest news update about the Natural Star Nani's upcoming film Tuck Jagadish suggests that the makers of the film are planning to complete the film in a Hyderabad studio. The latest news reports suggest that the cast and crew had completed the filming work of all the crucial outdoors shoots and the portions which needed to be shot in real locations. The makers are reportedly planning to resume the shoot of the remaining portions of the film in a closed environment of a Hyderabad studio.

Although the makers of Tuck Jagadish have not yet announced when they will kick start the shoot of the remaining scenes. But, the fans and followers of the southern actor are hoping that the film will get completed very soon. The Gang Leader actor Nani will be essaying the lead role in the highly anticipated drama called Tuck Jagadish. The film is helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The film will reportedly also feature the World Famous Lover actress Aishwarya Rajessh in a key role.

The first look of the Nani starrer was released some time back and the fans and film audiences were very impressed by it. It features Nani as though he is trying to tuck in his shirt. The quirky first look of the film had generated a lot of curiosity in the minds of the fans and audience members. The production work and filming of all films had been suspended owing to the global outbreak of Coronavirus.

