Makers of Nani's upcoming thriller V to release the film's trailer next week?

There is no official word out yet about the film's trailer release. But, there is a strong buzz in the film industry that the makers will be releasing the film's much awaited trailer next week.

The latest news update about Nani's upcoming film titled V states that the makers will be releasing the trailer next week. There is no official word out yet about the film's trailer release. But there is a strong buzz in the film industry that the makers will be releasing the film's much awaited trailer next week. This news has given the fans and followers of the Natural Star a reason to get excited. The actor Nani will be seen in a challenging role in the highly anticipated film.

The film is helmed by director Mohan Krishna Indraganti. The much-awaited thriller also features actors Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, and Aditi Rao Hydari in crucial roles. The actor Sudheer Babu will be essaying the role of a tough cop. The film V's teaser has already generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audiences. On the work front, Nani also has Tuck Jagadish in his kitty. The first look of the film was unveiled by the makers some time back. The poster sees the lead actor trying to tuck his shirt. There was a strong speculation going around, that Nani reportedly is essaying the role of a person suffering from bipolar disorder.

Later on, news reports stated that Nani has denied essaying any such character in Tuck Jagadish. The actor was quoted as saying that the film Tuck Jagadish is a complete family entertainer and will surely entertain the audiences. The fans of the actor are eagerly looking forward to watching the film.

(ALSO READ: V: Nani shares an intriguing glimpse of the film's teaser; Check it out)

Share your comment ×