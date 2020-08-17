  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Makers of Nani's upcoming thriller V to release the film's trailer next week?

There is no official word out yet about the film's trailer release. But, there is a strong buzz in the film industry that the makers will be releasing the film's much awaited trailer next week.
7386 reads Mumbai
nani,South,VMakers of Nani's upcoming thriller V to release the film's trailer next week?

The latest news update about Nani's upcoming film titled V states that the makers will be releasing the trailer next week. There is no official word out yet about the film's trailer release. But there is a strong buzz in the film industry that the makers will be releasing the film's much awaited trailer next week. This news has given the fans and followers of the Natural Star a reason to get excited. The actor Nani will be seen in a challenging role in the highly anticipated film.

The film is helmed by director Mohan Krishna Indraganti. The much-awaited thriller also features actors Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, and Aditi Rao Hydari in crucial roles. The actor Sudheer Babu will be essaying the role of a tough cop. The film V's teaser has already generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audiences. On the work front, Nani also has Tuck Jagadish in his kitty. The first look of the film was unveiled by the makers some time back. The poster sees the lead actor trying to tuck his shirt. There was a strong speculation going around, that Nani reportedly is essaying the role of a person suffering from bipolar disorder.

Later on, news reports stated that Nani has denied essaying any such character in Tuck Jagadish. The actor was quoted as saying that the film Tuck Jagadish is a complete family entertainer and will surely entertain the audiences. The fans of the actor are eagerly looking forward to watching the film.

(ALSO READ: V: Nani shares an intriguing glimpse of the film's teaser; Check it out)

Credits :tollywood.net

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement