Makers of Nithiin & Keerthy Suresh starrer Rang De cancel the shoot schedule in Italy?

The latest news reports about Rang De state that the makers have cancelled their Italy schedule as the number of COVID 19 cases are rising in that country.

The latest news reports about the southern drama Rang De states that the makers have canceled the shoot schedule in Italy. The makers of the upcoming film were planning to fly to Italy to shoot the film. The news reports about the Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh starrer further go on to add that the director still has some songs and scenes to shoot. This filming was reportedly planned in Italy. But the latest news reports about Rang De state that the makers have canceled their Italy schedule as the number of COVID 19 cases are rising in that country.

The news reports further state that the makers are considering resuming the filming work in Dubai as it is considered to be a better option with respect to the COVID 19 situation. The upcoming film Rang De is helmed by filmmaker Venky Atluri. The news reports on the southern actor Nithiin state that he will feature in some interesting films in the coming future.

On the other hand, National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen in films like Annaatthe with southern superstar Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that the gorgeous diva Keerthy Suresh will also feature in the upcoming remake of Vedalam. The news reports state that the Mahanati actress will essay the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in the film.

