Makers of Leo RESPOND to Mansoor Ali Khan's sexist comments against Trisha Krishnan

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Many celebrities and artists from Indian cinema have responded to the recent controversy that ensued from Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s derogatory comments against Trisha Krishnan. Now, the makers of Leo themselves have responded to the same and have expressed their views on it.

Taking it to their official X (formerly Twitter account) Seven Screen Studios, the production company of Leo wrote, “We are deeply dismayed by actor Mansoor Ali Khan's disrespectful speech. Such behavior is unacceptable and completely contradicts our core values of respect and equality. We stand united in condemning this behavior.”

Leo makers respond in support of Trisha Krishnan

Taking these words to heart, the makers of Leo have taken the stand with actress Trisha Krishnan over the highly sexist and misogynistic comment put forth by co-actor Mansoor Ali Khan.

Many including actors like Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Malavika Mohanan, Roja, Khushboo Sundar, Radikaa Sarathkumar along with directors and producers like Lokesh Kanagaraj, Karthik Subbaraj, and Archana Kalpathi have all came out in support of Mansoor Ali Khan and his distasteful words.

Even recently, the National Commission for Women also came out in support of Trisha and addressed that they are filing for a suo moto with the DGP of Tamil Nadu to arrest Mansoor Ali Khan over his remarks against the actress.

Earlier today, Khan had also conducted a press meeting in which he arrogantly sat and laid down clarifications over his actions and words. He went on to crucify the Tamil actor’s union called Nadigar Sangam for not conducting a proper inquiry into the matter. He also tried to justify his words and what they meant, all adding to not apologizing for anything and everything he said.

Mansoor Ali Khan’s comments against Trisha Krishnan

Recently, actor Mansoor Ali Khan was seen passing sexist and misogynistic comments against his Leo co-actor Trisha Krishnan. He went on to say in a press meeting that he was saddened by the fact he did not have any scene together with the actress and also added that he wished there would be a rape scene with her in the movie.

This statement by the actor was quickly brought to attention and was called out by Trisha, who openly said that she would never associate with him in any film.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same

ALSO READ: Times when women in Tamil cinema industry had to face problematic situations with male actors