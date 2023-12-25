Makers of Malaikottai Vaaliban drop a new look from Mohanlal starrer for Christmas
Makers of Mohanlal starrer film Malaikottai Vaaliban have dropped their new look today, marking the occasion of Christmas. Check it out!
Malaikottai Vaaliban starring Mohanlal and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery is releasing in theaters in just around 30 days, on 25th January. The makers of the film have dropped a new look today marking the occasion of Christmas.
Sharing the new look on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Mohanlal wished his fans Christmas along with the new look.
Check out the new look from Malaikottai Vaaliban
