Makers of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar drop new soulful track filled with emotions

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the prominent roles, made its debut in cinemas on December 22, 2023. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the renowned director of KGF, the film has garnered favorable reviews and exceptional feedback from the viewers, attracting a considerable number of individuals who are eager to experience it on the big screen.

The creators of Salaar just dropped a brand new track from the movie, which is filled with emotions and touches the soul. It gives us a glimpse into the world of Khansaar and the events that unfold there.

Check out the new single from Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

The third single from the film is called Vinaraa in Telugu, Yaara in Hindi, Varamaay in Malayalam, Geleya in Kannada, and Arivaai in Tamil. The song is composed by Ravi Basrur with Krishna Kanth (KK), Riya Mukherjee, Rajeev Govindan, Ravi Basrur, and MadhuraKavi penning the lyrics in their respective languages.

Sachin Basrur sings the Kannada and Telugu versions of the song, while Santhosh Venky, Srikrishna Vishnubhotla, and Arjun Vijay lend their voices to the Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam versions respectively.

The song captures the essence of friendship between the movie's main characters, Deva and Vardharaja Mannar, portrayed by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. This heartfelt tune provides a profound glimpse into the world of Khansaar and the emotional bond shared by these friends.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has been one of the most eagerly awaited movies of this year. Since its recent release, the film has made quite a splash in theaters, showcasing Prabhas in a fierce and never-seen-before role.

The makers of the film even recently confirmed that the film has garnered around Rs 402 crores in a span of three days, setting a new precedent in Box Office collections for this year.

Additionally, the movie showcases talented actors such as Tinnu Anand, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and numerous others in significant roles. It is also a two-part film series that will continue to unfold in the second installment titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam.

Prabhas work front

Prabhas was seen in the much-forgettable film Adipurush directed by Om Raut and created a storm as the year is ending with the film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.

The actor is next lined up to star in the film Kalki 2898 AD which is a dystopian epic science fiction directed by Nag Aswin and features actors like Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and many more in key roles. The actor will also be seen next year in a cameo role in the Vishnu Manchu starrer film Kannappa.

Furthermore, the actor is also set to play the lead role in a horror-comedy film called Raja Deluxe which is helmed by Maruti and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s cop action film Spirit.

