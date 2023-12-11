Makers of Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 170 film announce date and time for title announcement

The makers of superstar Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film Thalaivar 170 have a special surprise planned for his 73rd birthday tomorrow. To celebrate the occasion, they will be unveiling the official title of the movie along with a special birthday teaser trailer at 5 pm.

This sneak peek footage will provide the first look at Rajinikanth's next film and serve as an exciting treat for fans eager to see more from Thalaivar 170. The dual title and teaser reveal on the star's birthday mark a fitting way to generate buzz around the project while honoring Rajinikanth's special day.

Announcing the release of the title teaser, the makers wrote “Let the celebrations begin for Thalaivar’s B’day. Witness the grand reveal of #Thalaivar170 title along with the B’day teaser video tomorrow at 5PM!”

The currently untitled Thalaivar 170 is being directed by TJ Gnanavel, who last helmed the critically acclaimed film Jai Bhim. Superstar Rajinikanth will reportedly play the role of a retired Muslim police officer who reopens a case to seek justice. Filming has taken place across various locations including Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli, and Mumbai after initial production kicked off earlier this year.

Thalaivar 170 boasts an ensemble cast to complement Rajinikanth's lead role. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has been brought on board alongside stars like Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Rithika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dussara Vijayan in prominent roles.

A couple of months ago, the pictures shared by Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan during the shooting of the latter's scene in Mumbai went viral on the internet, many lauding how two legends of Indian cinema would be seen on the big screen once again.

Following Thalaivar 170, Rajinikanth has already lined up his next major project, Thalaivar 171. This film will mark his first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for hits like Master and Vikram. Despite Lokesh's shared cinematic universe, Thalaivar 171 will be a standalone film not connected to the interconnected LCU storyline.

Reports suggest that dancer-turned-actor Raghava Lawrence has signed on to play the antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. Additionally, talks are ongoing for roles with Sivakarthikeyan and Jeeva of Kaaka Kaaka fame. Sun Pictures is bankrolling this ambitious project with music by Anirudh Ravichander and action direction from Anbariv.

