Makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s Family Star celebrate helmer Parasuram’s birthday; share PHOTOS

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the busiest actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor, who was last seen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi, is currently filming for his upcoming film, Family Star, which is helmed by Parasuram.

The film also features Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, and is touted to be an action drama, with a small hint of comedy as well. In the latest update, the makers of the film took to their social media accounts to share pictures from the birthday celebration of the film’s director, Parasuram. The pictures shared featured producer Vijay Deverakonda, Dil Raju, as well as the actor’s parents. They shared the pictures with the caption:

“Team #FamilyStar celebrates the Captain of the Ship @ParasuramPetla birthday; He is going to bring lots of entertainment to your screens soon”

More about Family Star

Family Star marks the second collaboration between Parasuram and Vijay Deverakonda after the blockbuster 2018 film Geetha Govindam, which also featured Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Apart from the Arjun Reddy actor and Mrunal Thakur, the film also features Divyansha Kaushik and Ajay Ghosh in prominent roles.

The film is bankrolled by DIl Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The camera for the film has been cranked by KU Mohanan, while Gopi Sundar has been roped in as the film’s editor. Marthand K Venkatesh takes care of the film’s editing. The film is all set to release during Sankranti/Pongal of 2024, right around the time Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Ravi Teja’s Eagle release.

Vijay Deverakonda on the workfront

As mentioned earlier, Vijay Deverakonda has one of the busiest schedules in the Telugu film industry. Apart from Family Star, the actor is also slated to be a part of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s upcoming film, tentatively titled VD12. The film is touted to be an action-drama film, in which Vijay will be portraying the role of a policeman.

It is also understood that the film would feature Rashmika Mandanna, Keshav Deepak and Manikanta Varanasi in prominent roles. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited. The camera for the film will be cranked by ace cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, and the music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

