Makers of Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab postpone shoot to first week of November due to rains?

The latest news reports about the upcoming film Vakeel Saab states that the makers have decided to postpone the shoot schedule to the first week of November due to heavy rainfall. The news reports further go on to state that the cast and crew of the much awaited drama were going to resume the shoot on 24 or 25th October. But the latest news update states that the makers of the film Vakeel Saab will now resume the shoot from the first week of November, as the rainfall made it impossible to restart the filming work.

The highly anticipated drama titled Vakeel Saab is helmed by ace director Venu Sriram. The film is a remake of a Bollywood film called Pink. The lead actor of the Venu Sriram directorial, will essay the role which was originally played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. It was previously reportedly how the makers had released the first look poster of the film some time back, which the fans and film audiences loved.

The actor cum politician Pawan Kalyan enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. The fans and followers of the southern star Pawan Kalyan are eagerly looking forward to seeing him on the big screen.

