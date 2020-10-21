  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Makers of Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab postpone shoot to first week of November due to rains?

The latest news update states that the makers of Vakeel Saab will now resume the shoot from the first week of November.
1477 reads Mumbai
pawan kalyan,South,Vakeel SaabMakers of Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab postpone shoot to first week of November due to rains?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The latest news reports about the upcoming film Vakeel Saab states that the makers have decided to postpone the shoot schedule to the first week of November due to heavy rainfall. The news reports further go on to state that the cast and crew of the much awaited drama were going to resume the shoot on 24 or 25th October. But the latest news update states that the makers of the film Vakeel Saab will now resume the shoot from the first week of November, as the rainfall made it impossible to restart the filming work.

The highly anticipated drama titled Vakeel Saab is helmed by ace director Venu Sriram. The film is a remake of a Bollywood film called Pink. The lead actor of the Venu Sriram directorial, will essay the role which was originally played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. It was previously reportedly how the makers had released the first look poster of the film some time back, which the fans and film audiences loved.

The actor cum politician Pawan Kalyan enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. The fans and followers of the southern star Pawan Kalyan are eagerly looking forward to seeing him on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu contributes Rs 1 crore to CM relief fund of Telangana to help families affected by heavy rains)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :thehansindia.com

You may like these
Shruti Haasan to kick start the shoot of Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab in October?
Vakeel Saab: Pawan Kalyan starrer's team to resume its shoot from September 23?
Vakeel Saab Motion Poster OUT: Pawan Kalyan is ready to conquer with his intense lawyer look; BGM is thrilling
Vakeel Saab: Makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer to unveil the film's motion poster on September 2?
PHOTOS: Pawan Kalyan gets clicked at his farmhouse in Hyderabad as he spends quality time away from work
Vakeel Saab: Shruti Haasan CONFIRMS she is a part of Pawan Kalyan starrer; Refuses to reveal about her role

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement