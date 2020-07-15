  1. Home
Makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab to unveil the film's teaser on September 2?

The actor cum politician will be celebrating his 49th birthday on September 2, and the makers are reportedly planning to unveil the film's teaser on that occasion.
Mumbai
Makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab to unveil the film's teaser on September 2?
The latest news update about the highly anticipated film, Vakeel Saab states the makers are planning to release the much-awaited teaser on September 2, which happens to be the lead actor's birthday. The actor cum politician will be celebrating his 49th birthday on September 2, and the makers are reportedly planning to unveil the film's teaser on that occasion. The south film, Vakeel Saab will have actor cum politician Pawan Kalyan playing the role of a lawyer. The highly anticipated film Vakeel Saab is a southern remake of the Bollywood film called Pink.

The lead actor Pawan Kalyan will essay the role which was original played by the Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The south film is helmed by Venu Sriram. The Pawan Kalyan starrer is expected to be an intense drama. The fans and followers of the southern star have made sure that the hashtag #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan trends on Twitter. The fans of the Power Star Pawan Kalyan are very excited about the film. The first look poster of the Venu Sriram directorial Vakeel Saab has managed to impress the fans and film audiences immensely. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting to see the film on the big screen.

The news of the film's teaser coming out on September 2 on the eve of Pawan Kalyan's birthday has got the fans very intrigued. So far, the makers of Vakeel Saab have not yet announced the release of the film's teaser.

Credits :indiatoday.in

