Makers of Prabhas 20 to unveil the film's official title in the second week of June?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of Prabhas 20 are hoping to unveil the official title of the Prabhas starrer in the second week of June. There is no official word out yet from the producers of the film about the film's title or any other update as of now. The film Prabhas 20 is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The southern flick will also star Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress Pooja Hegde as the female lead of the film. The project is backed by UV Creations. As per the latest news reports, many fans and film audiences who are eagerly waiting for an update on the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial quizzed the UV Creations on their social media handle over the film's title.

Now, the buzz is that UV Creations may announce the title of the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer in the second week of June. This news has got the fans and film audiences very excited as they have been waiting for a good amount of time to get an update on this highly anticipated film. On the work front, Prabhas featured in the multilingual film Saaho, which was helmed by director Sujeeth. The film also featured Bollywood diva, as the female lead.

The south siren Pooja Hegde recently gave a blockbuster film, in the Allu Arjun starrer, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film was helmed by ace south director Trivikram Srinivas. Pooja Hegde will also star opposite Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor.

