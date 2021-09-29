Makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam give clarity on the film's release date

As Cinema halls in Maharashtra will be allowed to open after October 22, a lot of filmmakers have announced the release dates of their movies. Amidst the excitement, there are speculations that makers of Radhe Shyam might change the film's release date considering the competition in the market. However, there is no truth to this as makers of Pooja Hegde and Prabhas starrer have decided to stick to the prior set festive release date for the film.

The romantic drama is scheduled to release on 14th January 2022, which is a big weekend down south. Pongal/Sankranthi celebrations will be underway making it a very auspicious day for the film's Pan-India release. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by T-Series and produced by UV Creations.

Moviegoers cannot keep calm for this Pan-India project as Prabhas will be seen in a lover boy avatar on the big screens after years. The picturesque backdrop of the romantic city Italy only adds to the excitement and breathtaking visuals that we see in the posters and teaser. The film posters give us a glimpse into a very vintage, old-school and dreamy vibe.

Shot in Telugu and Hindi, Radhe Shyam will be dubbed in the other languages.

