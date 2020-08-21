Makers of Prabhas starrer Adipurush to spend THIS whopping amount on the film's VFX?

The latest news reports on Adipurush state that makers are planning to spend nearly Rs 250 crores on the film's VFX. The news reports further go on to add that the mega project with Prabhas in the lead will be made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crores.

Actor Prabhas who featured in the blockbuster magnum opus Baahubali will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film called Adipurush. The latest news reports on Adipurush state that makers are planning to spend nearly Rs 250 crores on the film's VFX. The news reports further go on to add that, the mega project with Prabhas in the lead will be made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crores. There is no official word out yet about the film's budget. But, there is a strong buzz in the film industry that the makers are planning to spend as much as Rs 250 crores on the film's VFX.

The film reportedly will be made on a large scale and is a pan India project. The film, Adipurush is helmed by ace director Om Raut and is backed by Bhushan Kumar. The director Om Raut is known for his film called Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. This film had Bollywood actor in the lead. Prabhas has some very interesting big budget films in his kitty. Apart from the Om Raut directorial, Adipurush, Prabhas will also feature in the upcoming Nag Ashwin directorial. The Mahanati director has roped in Prabhas to play the lead opposite Bollywood diva, .

Prabhas is also playing the lead in the much-awaited drama called Radhe Shyam. This film will feature the sultry siren Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The first look of this highly anticipated flick was unveiled by the makers some time back. The fans and followers of the lead pair, Prabhas and Pooja are eagerly looking forward to watching this romance saga on the big screen.

