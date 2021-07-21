Makers release the BTS VIDEO of Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik post massive success of the film

One of the most popular stars in the Malayalam cinema, Fahadh Faasil is basking in the success of recently released film Malik, which was recently released on a leading OTT platform. Malik is one of the most ambitious films in Fahadh’s career and the initial release plan was to put out the film in the theaters which changed to OTT due to theaters being shut in the wake of COVID 19. Malik is receiving great response from the audience and are praising fahadh for his fine acting chops. To excite the fans more, the makers released the behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of the film Malik.

The BTS video shows what went behind the creation of the masterpiece. It shows how the actor Fahadh Faasil rocked multiple looks in the movie. The director and actor can also be seen narrating their experience of working on the movie. Take a look at the video here:

Malik also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Joju George and Dileesh Pothan in pivotal roles. Malik is based on the life of Sulaiman Malik, a leader who will go the extra mile to help the people of his community, provide support and stand up against the corrupt forces. The film brings together the blockbuster Director-actor duo, Fahadh Faasil with Mahesh Narayan, which made the wait for the film more worth it. In the past, the duo has treated the audiences with superhit films like C U Soon, Take Off, and now Malik.