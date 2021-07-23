Makers release the intense third look POSTER of Suriya from Etharkkum Thunindhavan on his birthday

Today, Tamil actor Suriya is celebrating his 46th birthday and is one of the most popular stars, who enjoys a massive fan base all over the South. While fans are filling the social media with birthday wishes, the makers of his film titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan are revealing back-to-back posters of Suriya. Yesterday, makers of Etharkkum Thunindhavan revealed the title of the film along with a motion poster on the eve of Suriya’s birthday. Now yet again, the makers released second-look and third-look posters from the film.

The makers took to social media and released two posters of Suriya from Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The second poster shows sitting on a staircase of a prison cell with a sword in his hand surrounded by dead bodies. The third poster shows Suriya in an intense avatar with a mustache. This rugged look and intense avatar are exciting fans to the core as Suriya is known as the actor of romance. Watching him in an intense avatar is sure shot a right reason to be excited. Take a look at the posters here:

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is directed by Pandiraj and will feature Suriya in a never-seen avatar. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady of the film. Actor Satyaraj will also be featured in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Sun Pictures. Etharkkum Thunindhavan recently resumed shoot post lockdown and are currently filming in Chennai. the film is expected to release next year. However, nothing is officially announced yet.