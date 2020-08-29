  1. Home
Makers of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer Love Story to resume with the shooting soon?

Apparently, the makers will finish the shooting schedule in 15 days while following strict norms amid COVID 19 situation.
4924 reads Mumbai
Makers of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer Love Story to resume with the shooting soon?
One of the most awaited Tollywood films after the lockdown is Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story. The Sekhar Kammula directorial is also one of the much-hyped movies of Telugu film industry. Now, if reports are anything to go by, the makers of Love Story are all set to resume with the shooting soon. Apparently, they will start the shooting on September 7, while following strict norms amid the pandemic situation.

Sometime back, it was reported that the makers have sold the film’s non-theatrical rights for a solid deal. The film’s digital, satellite and Hindi dubbing rights were reportedly sold for an amount of Rs 16 crore. Hearsay has that the digital rights of Love Story were sold to Allu Aravind’s Aha, while Star Maa has acquired Love Story’s satellite rights. Love Story will be a romantic drama. There are also reports which suggest that Sekhar Kammula will have a hard-hitting message on honour killing in this film.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Dear Comrade sets a new massive record; Find Out

Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the role of Sai Pallavi’s lover, while the latter will be shown as someone from a well to do family. As of now, the film is in the final stages of shooting and the film’s release is expected to happen early next year. While resuming with the shooting, the makers will reportedly finish the schedule in 15 days at a stretch. The film is produced by Asian Cinemas. The film also has Posani Krishna Murali and Rao Ramesh in key roles.

Credits :The Times Of India

