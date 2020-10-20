Makers of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru's to release the film's official trailer this week?

The news reports further go on to add that the trailer of the upcoming Suriya starrer is 1.52 minutes long in duration and could release in the coming week.

There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that the much awaited drama Soorarai Pottru starring popular actor Suriya in the lead will release its trailer this week. The news reports further go on to add that the trailer of the upcoming Suriya starrer is 1.52 minutes long in duration. The fans and film audiences have been waiting for this film. The lead actor announced that the film will release on a digital streaming platform on October 30.

The news of the film Soorarai Pottru releasing on October 30 has generated a lot of excitement among the audiences and fans of the lead actor Suriya. The upcoming film Soorarai Pottru which is helmed by ace filmmaker Sudha Kongara is among the most highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry. The film is reportedly based on the life of Air Deccan's founder, GR Gopinath. The news reports further state that the makers of the upcoming Suriya starrer will finally release the trailer in the coming week.

The fans and followers of the lead actor are looking forward to this film to see what it has to offer to the audience members. The first look of the Sudha Kongara directorial has immensely impressed the fans and audience members. The film will have some intense emotional scenes state the news reports.

