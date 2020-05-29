Makers of Thala Ajith starrer Valimai to cancel the film's foreign schedule?

The team of Valimai is now looking at shooting the racing scenes in India owing to the risks of travelling abroad.

The makers of the Thala Ajith starrer Valimai had initially planned to shoot some crucial racing scenes in exotic foreign locations like Morocco and Spain. But, now the latest update on the H Vinoth directorial state that the makers are planning to make some changes to the shoot locations. The team of Valimai is now looking at shooting the racing scenes in India owing to the risks of travelling abroad. The film Valimai is helmed by the Nerkonda Paarvai director. This is the second project for Thala Ajith with the ace director H Vinoth.

The duo previously collaborated on the super hit film, Nerkonda Paarvai which was a remake of the Bollywood drama called Pink. Thala Ajith played the role of a lawyer which was originally essayed by the Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The south star Ajith will reportedly play the role of a police officer, in the much-awaited film Valimai. The film is backed by Boney Kapoor. The team was previously hoping to travel abroad after the lockdown was lifted to shoot the racing scene which is reportedly very critical to the film's script. But, now with the current Coronavirus situation across the world, it looks rather difficult for the filmmaker to shoot in Morocco and Spain.

The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for an update about Valimai. The film will have music direction by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The Thala Ajith starrer was initially slated for a Diwali release. But, now the film may get delayed as the filming work was suspended due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

(ALSO READ: Thala Ajith’s Valimai team not to resume shooting until COVID 19 situation is well handled? Find out)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×