Makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil donate Rs 50 lakh to CM’s Relief Fund amid COVID 19 outbreak

Makers of Vijay's Bigil, AGS Entertainment, has donated Rs 50 lakh to Chief Minister's relief fund amid COVID 19 lockdown.

At a time when celebrities are donating whatever they can to help people combat the lockdown imposed by the central government to contain the COVID 19 situation, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil, AGS Entertainment have donated Rs 50 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minster's relief fund and Rs 15 lakh to FEFSI to help the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry meet their daily needs. It is to be noted that shootings of all films have been either paused or canceled owing to the lockdown.

Notably, AGS Entertainment was caught in soup after Income Tax raids were conducted for the film Bigil. The properties of Anbu Chezhian, who financed Bigil and the film’s producer AGS Entertainment, were raided by the IT officials earlier. It was earlier reported that the film, which had Vijay and Nayanthara in lead roles collected more than Rs 300 crore at the box office. Ahead of Bigil’s 100th day in theaters, Archana Kalpathi from AGS Entertainment took to her Twitter space and thanked Vijay fans for their support.

Directed by Atlee, Bigil had Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. Bollywood biggie Suniel Shetty played the main antagonist, while lady superstar Nayanthara played the female lead. The sports drama had Vivekh and Yogi Babu, Anand Raj in key roles. The sports drama had a massive run in theaters and it fetched a huge profit to its makers. Amid all the negative news that were surfacing around the movie, this donation by AGS Entertainment came as a huge one.

Credits :Galatta Media

