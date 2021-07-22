Makers welcome music composer Devi Sri Prasad on board for Sharwanand & Rashmika's Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu

Two finest talents of Tollywood, Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand are teaming up together for the first time for a romantic comedy film. It is titled as Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu and is directed by Kishore Tirumala of RED fame. The film is creating good buzz among the audience as it promises blockbuster entertainment. Today, the makers announced the music composer of the film. The makers took to social media and announced that music composer Devi Sri Prasad will be composing music for the film.

Devi Sri Prasad has been roped to render music for Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. He was welcomed on board this morning with a special photo, where he can be seen holding a guitar and posing. The music composer is one of the talented in the industry and has given several blockbuster music in the South. Sharing the announcement on Twitter, makers wrote, "Team #AadavaalluMeekuJohaarlu welcomes the musical magician Rockstar @ThisIsDSP on board."

On Tuesday, July 20, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu went on floors in Hyderabad. The team is currently busy shooting for the first schedule in Hyderabad along with lead actor Sahrwanand and rashmika.

Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Sathya, Pradeep Rawat, Gopa Raju, Benerjee, Kalyani Natarajan, Rajasri Nair, Jhansi, Rajitha, Sathya Krishna, and RCM Raju will play pivotal roles in the film. The film is produced by Cherukuri Sudhakar under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

On the work front, Sharwanand’s Oke Oka Jeevitham and Mahasamudram are gearing up for release. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has Pushpa, Mission Majnu and Goodbye in her kitty.