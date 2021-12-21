Making of Alluri Sitarama Raju for RRR: Sneak peek into Ram Charan's massive transformation journey

Ram Charan's massive transformation as Alluri Sitarama Raju for RRR has managed to steal everyone's attention. He portrays 3 characters in the film- from a police officer to a British Army officer and then to a young lad as well. However, this journey of transformation was not an easy one.

There went enough blood, sweat and tears to get into the skin of his character. The actor has released the BTS video that showcases his hard work, passion and everything that went behind to be Alluri Sitarama Raju. With so much prep and a trailer that has already amazed everyone, we cannot wait to see the magic of Alluri Sitarama Raju on-screen on Jan 7, 2022!

RRR also has, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in important roles while Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran play supporting roles.

The BGM for the magnum opus is composed by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad.

RRR makers are currently promoting the film in Mumbai. After the mega event which was also attended by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the upcoming SS Rajamouli directorial is scheduled to be released theatrically on 7 January 2022.