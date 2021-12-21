Making of Bheem: Jr NTR gives a glimpse into his memorable on sets moments, actions scenes for RRR

While Jr NTR portrays Bheem in the film, Ram Charan will essay the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing Sita. The fans have been loving all the snippets shared by the leads. SS Rajamouli’s upcoming action drama RRR is one of the most talked about project in the industry . The lead cast of the film, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan have been promoting their next . Also, these three have been sharing glimpses of the characters they portray in Rajamouli’s directorial.

Jr NTR recently shared a behind-the scene video from RRR, He wrote, “In The Making of BHEEM for #RRRMovie. Witness the India’s biggest action drama from 7th January, only in theatres.” The action-packed video shows Jr NTR practicing his stunts for the film. The film narrates the tale of two revolutionaries, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, who fight the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad.

Financed by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV, RRR will also see Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani Ruth Prabhu, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran in crucial roles. Made on a jaw-dropping budget, RRR was scheduled to release by 30 July 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the released to 7 January 2022. The film's music has been given by M M Keeravani with cinematography by K K Senthil Kumar.