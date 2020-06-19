From making a debut in acting at 7 to winning National Award: Here's a look at Keerthy Suresh's film journey

As her film Penguin released today, here are some of her most memorable movies that perfectly highlight Keerthy Suresh’s film journey.

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most talented actresses in the South Indian Cinema and has proved her mettle in acting. Her impeccable roles and screen presence adds to her popularity. The National Award-winning actress has portrayed some of the most brilliant characters across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. Keerthy Suresh began her career at the age of 7 and has been in the industry for more than a decade now. Today, Keerthy’s latest film Penguin released on OTT and it has started to receive praises from across the country.

The young actress has always left her audience amazed with her unmatched acting skills that send a chill down everyone’s spines. As her film Penguin released today, here are some of her most memorable movies that perfectly highlight Keerthy’s journey.

1. Pilots:

Keerthy was just 7-year-old when she appeared as a child artist in this Malayalam movie starring Suresh Gopi. Pilots was released in 2000 and Keerthy gave us a glimpse of the girl who would go on to become a superstar in the next 20 years.

Also Read: Penguin Movie Review: Keerthy Suresh hits the right chord again; Film opens on a positive note

2. Geethanjali

Keerthy’s debut movie after her first stint as a child actor saw stupendous success. Starring alongside Malayalam and Indian film industry’s superstar Mohanlal, Keerthy played the role of Geetha and Anjali in this horror movie. She also received the Best Debut Female Actor award for this film.

3. Nenu Sailaja

It was not just Hari who fell for Sailaja in first sight but we all did! Keerthy’s played a girl next door in this movie and managed to grab everyone's attention with her strong onscreen persona.

4. Mahanati

Biopic on legendary actress Savitri, Mahanati saw Keerthy playing the actress, who ruled the south Indian film industry in the 50s and 60s. Garnering unequivocal support from the audience and the industry, the movie received numerous awards and accolades. She also went on to win National Award for the same. Need we say more?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×