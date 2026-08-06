Makkal Kaavalan: Manikandan’s upcoming cop actioner blurs the lines between ordinary man and people’s protector

Makkal Kaavalan, starring Manikandan in the lead role, is an upcoming action drama co-produced by filmmaker Pa. Ranjith. Written and directed by Santhosh Kumar, the makers have unveiled the film's first-look poster, featuring the Kudumbasthan actor as an intense officer.

Makkal Kaavalan: Manikandan takes on brooding role as police officer

Makkal Kaavalan follows a simple man determined to live with dignity until a corrupt system leaves him with only two choices: surrender or resist. What begins as one man's fight for survival gradually grows into something much larger, forcing him to become a leader he never intended to be.

As the conflict intensifies, the cost of resistance continues to rise, and the line between an ordinary man and a people's protector begins to fade.

Here’s the first look:

Speaking about the film, Manikandan said, “Makkal Kaavalan is a unique action drama rooted in cultural and ethnic disputes. The originality and honesty in the script gave me every reason to take it up. The film is gripping, intense, and highly relevant to today's world. I was hooked from the very first narration by Santhosh. This is a dream project for all of us, and we're thrilled that it has turned out exactly the way we envisioned.”

Marking the collaboration between Birla Studios and Pa. Ranjith 's Neelam Studios, Sunil Chainani said, “Following the success of Bison Kaalamaadan, we're delighted to begin the next chapter of our partnership with Neelam Studios through Makkal Kaavalan. We remain committed to supporting filmmakers with bold, original voices and stories that connect deeply with audiences. Santhosh Kumar brings exactly that vision to his feature directorial debut. K. Manikandan has established himself as one of Tamil cinema's most compelling actors, and we're excited to have him lead this project.”

Manikandan’s work front

Manikandan was last seen in the lead role in Kudumbasthan . Directed by debutant Rajeshwar Kalisamy, the comedy drama also starred Saanve Megghana, R. Sundarrajan, Guru Somasundaram, Kudassanad Kanakam, and others in pivotal roles.

The film received positive reviews from critics and emerged as a major commercial success upon its release in 2025.

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