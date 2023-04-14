Malaikottai Vaaliban First Look : Mohanlal looks combat-ready in Lijo Jose Pallisery's action film

Mohanlal is joining hands with the maverick filmmaker Lijo Jose Pallisery for the very first time for Malaikottai Vaaliban and this team up has been getting a lot of love and expectations on social media. The team has come out with the first look poster and social media is loving what they are seeing, with the director actor associating. The first look poster that has come out now shows Mohanlal in a very intense avatar, sporting a beard and long hair. The poster shows him with wearing an iron kada around his neck, pulling a giant piece of rope as if though he is in between a wrestling move.



The specifics of the Malaikottai Vaaliban first look poster

The first look poster has Mohanlal dressed in a very retro attire with iron kada’s in hand and around the neck. There were earlier reports that Mohanlal will be playing a wrestler set in Rajasthan. So the look has been made special with a very centrifugally fixed moon in the backdrop, in relation to Mohanlal’s position in the poster, possible commenting on his power and position. The film is currently in between production schedules and is expected to be a quirky action film in different timelines. Mohanlal posted the first look and wrote, “And now, the wait has a face! Presenting to you the First Look of Malaikottai Vaaliban! Keep cheering us on our journey to bring this movie to life”.

Cast and Crew

The rest of the supporting cast includes Manikandan R. Achari, Sonalee Kulkarni and Hareesh Peradi among others. Malaikottai Vaaliban is being written by P S Rafeeq and the music department is being handled by Prashant Pillai. Madhu C Neelakandan is cranking the camera for the big budget action film. The film is being designed as a Pan Indian film with a bunch of actors from major regional language films and will be one of the biggest releases from Malayalam cinema from recent times.

