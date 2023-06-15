Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery’s film to release by 2023 end; Producer drops major update

Mohanlal, the legendary superstar of Malayalam cinema is teaming up with celebrated filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, for his upcoming project Malaikottai Vaaliban. The project, which marks the first-ever onscreen collaboration of the National award-winning actor and Jallikattu director, is touted as an out-and-out action thriller with a touch of fantasy. Mohanlal and Lijo Jose recently wrapped up the shooting of Malaikottai Vaaliban, and celebrated the same with the rest of the cast and crew members at a grand party.

Malaikottan Vaaliban gets a release date?

Meanwhile, renowned politician Shibu Baby John, who is set to make his debut as a film producer with Malaikottai Vaaliban, dropped a major update on the release date of the film in a recent media interaction. According to the producer, the Mohanlal starrer is slated to hit the theatres by the end of 2023. Shibu Baby John also added that the much-awaited project is an out-and-out action film, which will provide a never-seen-before experience for the Malayalam cinema audiences.

In that case, we can safely assume that the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial might hit the theatres in December 2023, as a Christmas special release. The makers are expected to officially announce the release date of Malaikottai Vaaliban, along with the official teaser of the film, very soon.

Check out Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's pic from Malaikottai Vaaliban wrap party, below:

Mohanlal about Malaikottai Vaaliban

The superstar, who is visibly excited about his first collaboration with Lijo Jose Pellissery, stated that he is extremely happy with the way Malaikottai Vaaliban is being made, in the recently held wrap party of the film. Mohanlal stated that it is going to be a different film experience for the audience, and thanked director Lijo for casting him in such a unique role, during his speech at the party.

About the project

As you may know, Mohanlal is said to be playing a double role after a long gap in Malaikottai Vaaliban, which is a fantasy-period action film that is set in the backdrop of the pre-independence era. The superstar's first get-up from the film, in which he is sporting a long hairdo and thick beard, had won the internet. Mohanlal's second look, on the other hand, is not revealed yet. Sonalee Kulkarni plays the female lead in the film, which features some of the biggest names from the Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, and Bengali cinema in pivotal roles.

