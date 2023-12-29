Malaikottai Vaaliban New Single OUT: Mohanlal croons for a folk-styled song called Raakk

Malaikottai Vaaliban starring Mohanlal in the lead role with much acclaimed Lijo Jose Pellissery directing the flick is slated to release in theaters on 25th January, 2024.

The makers of the film have dropped a new folk-style song as their second single with The Complete Actor Mohanlal himself crooning for the music. The new single’s initial composition and lyrics were done by P S Rafeeque with composer Prashant Pillai music directing and arranging it.

Check out the new single Raakk from Malaikottai Vaaliban

