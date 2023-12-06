Malaikottai Vaaliban Teaser Review: Mohanlal is set to raise hell in his avatar as a wrestler

Mohanlal, the superstar of Malayalam cinema is ready to surprise everyone with a massive role in director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s latest film Malaikottai Vaaliban.

The film which features Mohanlal as a great and mighty wrestler has finally dropped the teaser for the film after an amazing glimpse for the same back in May this year. The film is slated to release in theaters on January 25th, 2024.

Check out the teaser for Malaikottai Vaaliban

