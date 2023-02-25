Malaikottai Valiban: Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery to shoot a massive action sequence in Pokhran

Mohanlal , the Malayalam superstar is planning for a complete track change in his acting career with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. As you may know, the veteran actor is joining hands with the renowned filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for the upcoming project Malaikottai Valiban. The movie, which is touted to be an out-and-out action thriller, started rolling in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in January, this year. Interestingly, the next schedule of the Mohanlal starrer is now set to start rolling in Pokhran.

After wrapping up the Jaisalmer schedule of Malaikottai Valiban, Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery are now set to kickstart the next schedule shooting of the much-awaited film in Pokhran. As per the latest reports, a massive fort set has been erected for the highly anticipated film in Pokhran, where the most crucial fight sequence of the film will be shot. Interestingly, the entire action sequence will be shot only in the nighttime. Along with Mohanlal and talented actor Manikandan Achari, around 300 stunt artists from various parts of the world will be part of the fight sequence, which is said to be the biggest highlight of Malaikottai Valiban.

About Malaikottai Valiban

Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's ambitious project is expected to feature some of the finest talents of Indian cinema in pivotal roles. The grapevine suggests that legendary actor Kamal Haasan might essay a pivotal role in the film, thus reuniting with the complete actor of Malayalam cinema after a long gap. Jiiva, the popular actor who has earlier shared the screen with Mohanlal in the acclaimed film Keerthi Chakra, is also a part of the star cast.